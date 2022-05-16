Advertise with Us
High pressure in control of the weather pattern in the Mid-South

By Ron Childers
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mild, dry pattern is in place as the week begins thanks to high pressure over southern Missouri. The high will move east tomorrow allowing a southerly flow to return by midweek bringing heat and humidity back to the area.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy each day with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows near 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

