Dry pattern in place and cooler to start the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will settle into the region for the next several days, keeping our pattern dry until late Friday. Temperatures will stay close to our average of 81 degrees to start the week but temperatures will climb back into the 90s by mid-meek. High pressure will break down this weekend as a cold front will move in by Saturday, giving us chances for showers.

TODAY: Clouds in the morning, followed by a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 60 with light winds.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday through Friday will be partly cloudy and dry with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain chances will increase by Friday night into Saturday.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly cloudy Saturday with isolated to scattered showers possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be Partly Cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

