Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Dry pattern in place and cooler to start the week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will settle into the region for the next several days, keeping our pattern dry until late Friday. Temperatures will stay close to our average of 81 degrees to start the week but temperatures will climb back into the 90s by mid-meek. High pressure will break down this weekend as a cold front will move in by Saturday, giving us chances for showers.

TODAY: Clouds in the morning, followed by a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 60 with light winds.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday through Friday will be partly cloudy and dry with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain chances will increase by Friday night into Saturday.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly cloudy Saturday with isolated to scattered showers possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be Partly Cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

shooting
GRAPHIC: Footage shows car burglar shoot at homeowner
Escaped inmate captured by Tunica County Sheriff’s Office
Escaped inmate captured by Tunica County Sheriff’s Office
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest
WCBCC Grand Champions decided
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said inmate Anthony Pena was mistakenly released from jail.
Inmate mistakenly released from jail after ‘fooling’ officers, sheriff reports
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

ET
Monday Morning Memphis Forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - May 16, 2022 (4 AM)
WMC First Alert Weather
Dry and comfortable start to the week
A drier pattern on the way starting Monday
Clouds remain tonight and a passing shower possible overnight
A few rounds of rain and storms this evening and overnight
Scattered storms possible this evening and overnight