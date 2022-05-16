Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Dry and comfortable start to the week

WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:34 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following yesterday’s thunderstorms, high pressure will settle into the region for several days, giving us dry weather. Temperatures will be seasonable to start the week but will quickly become very Summer-like by mid-meek. High pressure will begin to break down, allowing a cold front to move into the Mid-South by Saturday, giving us some shower chances.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 81
  • NORMAL LOW: 62

TODAY: Sun-cloud mix with highs lower to mid 80s but should feel nice with lower humidity.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 60.

WEEK AHEAD: Tuesday through Friday will be partly cloudy and dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday and near 90 the rest of the week. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s early in the week and low 70s late week.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly cloudy Saturday with isolated to scattered showers possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be Partly Cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

