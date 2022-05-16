Advertise with Us
Dream come true for Wynne graduate

By Briseida Holguin
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - Graduation day is a rite of passage for thousands of Mid-South teenagers each year.

One local teen who overcame obstacles to don his cap and gown Friday night put on his work gloves Monday to start living his dream.

Grant’s Snack Shack made a stop at Wynne Junior High Monday, where Grant Hoffpauir is a former student.

“I’m excited to be here, a lot,” said Grant.

Grant graduated high school last week, and now thanks to his parents Anje and Kyle he’s living his dream of owning and operating a food truck.

“How long has this been a dream for? Since a long time ago, about third grade,” said Grant.

Grant was born with Down syndrome. His parents instilled in him that having special needs does not define him.

“We started really early in age advocating for him to be the best that he could be at whatever he does,” said Grant’s parents.

Grant takes pride in his new profession, kicking into high gear when students lined up for the nachos.

This is the second event for Grant’s Snack Shack, the junior high hired him to provide food for 40 students who received straight A’s all year long in all seven classes.

Laura Byassee was Grant’s math teacher. She says it’s amazing to see her students achieve what they talked about.

“When he had the opportunity in math he would mention the fact that he wanted to work in food services, and that was his dream and today he’s living his dream,” said Byassee.

Grant’s parents are extremely proud and hope their son’s story inspires other children.

“We just try not to squish that dream, and as parents that’s all we want for him. Just because they have special needs doesn’t mean that they can’t do, perform, and they have wants, and needs, desires just like everyone else,” said Grant’s parents.

Grant’s parents say the first event was at his former high school, where they fed over 200 people.

