Detroit Tigers fan falls 15 feet from crumbling footbridge

FILE - Baseball fans arrive outside Comerica Park before the start of the Tigers opening day...
FILE - Baseball fans arrive outside Comerica Park before the start of the Tigers opening day baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT
DETROIT (AP) — A man walking on a footbridge to a Detroit Tigers game says he fell 15 feet to the ground when part of the concrete collapsed.

Ely Hydes said the incident occurred May 9, but the bridge still was open until The Detroit News reached out to the state Transportation Department on Sunday.

The Spruce Street pedestrian bridge is above the Lodge Freeway.

Hydes says he was walking to Comerica Park with a friend when “the bridge just collapsed under my feet.”

Hydes says he landed about six feet from traffic. He describes himself as a “giant walking bruise.”

Hydes says “crazy things” happen to him at baseball games. In 2019, he caught a home run hit by Albert Pujols, the slugger’s 2,000th career RBI.

