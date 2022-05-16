Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Breakdown: Why May is a good month to check out the nights sky

By Sagay Galindo
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -This month catch the conjunction of Mars and Neptune on the night of May 17th. You will need binoculars or a telescope to view. The two will appear close together in the sky.

May 18th, the red planet, Mars, will be moving just 0.5 degrees south of Neptune, which will be a good chance to see the most distant planet. You will need binoculars or a telescope, Neptune will appear as a tiny bluish “star” and it won’t be a as bright as Mars.

May 21 Conjunction of the Moon & Saturn as the Moon and Saturn have a close visual approach on the night of May 21st to 22nd (the actual closest approach is just after midnight on the 22nd). The pair will be within 5° of one another. The Waning Gibbous Moon will be a beautiful sight as well as the beautiful rings of Saturn. On May 22nd, during the wee hours of the morning, you’ll see Saturn shining like a bright yellow-white “star”.

May 24 Conjunction of the Moon, Mars & Jupiter, this will take place during the daylight hours for most viewers and will still appear near each other by the time the sunsets.

On the 25th, the moon will sit about 5 degrees to the lower left of Jupiter, and Jupiter in turn will be to the left or east of Mars.

On the 27th, the crescent moon will be to the lower left of Venus.

May 28th Mars and Jupiter will have their own close approach after sunset on the 28th. You can see them both without a telescope but a telescope or binoculars will get you a better and close up view of the two planets.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

shooting
GRAPHIC: Footage shows car burglar shoot at homeowner
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as crime persists
Business owners leaving downtown Jackson as police try to control crime
Escaped inmate captured by Tunica County Sheriff’s Office
Escaped inmate captured by Tunica County Sheriff’s Office
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest
WCBCC Grand Champions decided

Latest News

Cooler and dry to start the week
Dry pattern in place and cooler to start the week
ET
Monday Morning Memphis Forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - May 16, 2022 (4 AM)
WMC First Alert Weather
Dry and comfortable start to the week
A drier pattern on the way starting Monday
Clouds remain tonight and a passing shower possible overnight