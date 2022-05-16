Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Tues., 10 May

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Stretch Your Dollars with Kroger

George Brown | Associate Communications and Engagement Manager for The Kroger Co. | kroger.com

This segment is sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Inside a Craft Distillery

Small Business Tech Tools

Marc Saltzman | Technology Expert | killerapps.com

#CheckItMemphis Movement

Libby Ridenhour | communications Director for American Heart Association | heart.org

Keeping Pets Safe While Traveling

Dr. Josė Arce | President of American Veterinary Medical Association | www.avma.org

Inside a 1956 Chevy

Reduce Stigma Around Parkinson’s Disease

New Book by Nashville Native Set in Memphis

Chris Steadman | 18-Year Old Published Author of “Time to Scrap”

