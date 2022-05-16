Bluff City Life: Tues., 10 May
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Here's what's in today's show:
Stretch Your Dollars with Kroger
George Brown | Associate Communications and Engagement Manager for The Kroger Co. | kroger.com
Marc Saltzman | Technology Expert | killerapps.com
Libby Ridenhour | communications Director for American Heart Association | heart.org
Keeping Pets Safe While Traveling
Dr. Josė Arce | President of American Veterinary Medical Association | www.avma.org
Reduce Stigma Around Parkinson’s Disease
New Book by Nashville Native Set in Memphis
Chris Steadman | 18-Year Old Published Author of “Time to Scrap”
