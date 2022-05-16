19-year-old charged with murder in attempt to shoot family member after an argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old is facing murder charges after a shooting on Friday night left one person dead and another injured. Memphis police say the teen was trying to shoot his uncle but ended up shooting two other men instead.

The shooting stemmed from an altercation between 19-year-old Leanthony Kiser and his uncle. Around 7 p.m. officers were called to the scene on Gilleas Road where they found two men suffering gunshot wounds, according to an affidavit.

One of the men died on the scene; the other was rushed to hospital in critical condition after arriving at a Memphis fire station by private vehicle.

Investigators spoke to Kiser’s uncle who alleged he saw his nephew among multiple other suspects who were firing shots at the victims.

Once in custody, Kiser reportedly confessed that following an argument with his uncle, he left the residence to get some of his friends together and allegedly instructed them to shoot his uncle.

When they arrived back on the scene, gunfire erupted striking the two victims.

Kiser is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Records show Kiser was previously charged in March with possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell, possession of a deadly weapon with intent to commit a crime and unlawful possession of a weapon.

His bond is set at $30,000.

