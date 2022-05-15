Police: Man found shot, dead in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on Hickory Hill Road Saturday afternoon.

Police say one man was found slumped behind the wheel of his vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no further information available at this time.

