Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, 3 injured in Houston flea market shooting

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - Texas police say at least two people were killed and three were injured during a shooting at a flea market.

The shooting occurred in a busy crowd at a flea market near 8720 Airline Drive in Houston, police said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said two people were confirmed dead at the scene and three, whose conditions are unknown, were transported to a hospital. They also said multiple shots were fired.

Two pistols were recovered from the scene, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

“For now, it appears the wounded were all likely participants in the altercation, no innocent bystanders injured as far as we know,” Gonzalez said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects wanted for shooting outside Olive Branch Target
Suspects wanted for shooting outside Olive Branch Target
Police identify woman killed in Midtown shooting
MPD identifies Poplar Avenue shooting victim
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said inmate Anthony Pena was mistakenly released from jail.
Inmate mistakenly released from jail after ‘fooling’ officers, sheriff reports
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest
WCBCC Grand Champions decided
shooting
GRAPHIC: Footage shows car burglar shoot at homeowner

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting
Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
‘Hero’ guard, church deacon among Buffalo shooting victims
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said a woman was tortured while being held against her will...
Woman held captive was assaulted, tortured for two days, sheriff’s office says
Mental health advocate suggests self-medicating partially responsible for overdose rise