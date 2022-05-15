Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Food truck explosion at festival hurts 1 in Fla.

A food truck explosion in Vero Beach, Fla., sent one person to a burn unit on Saturday. (Source: Vero Beach Police Department/CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - A food truck explosion at a seafood festival in Florida has sent one person to a burn unit Saturday.

Vero Beach police are investigating whether a gas leak might be behind the mishap.

One festival-goer was severely burned and was flown to the Arnold Palmer Hospital’s burn unit in Orlando.

Authorities were able to secure the scene, and the seafood festival was able to continue.

The Florida Fire Marshal’s Office and Indian County Fire Rescue are looking into the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects wanted for shooting outside Olive Branch Target
Suspects wanted for shooting outside Olive Branch Target
Police identify woman killed in Midtown shooting
MPD identifies Poplar Avenue shooting victim
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said inmate Anthony Pena was mistakenly released from jail.
Inmate mistakenly released from jail after ‘fooling’ officers, sheriff reports
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest
WCBCC Grand Champions decided
Grizzlies playoff run ends in San Francisco
Grizzlies playoff run ends in San Francisco

Latest News

Helsinki’s civil defense shelters can shelter the whole population if needed.
Finland: Helsinki bunkers illustrate fears of Russia
Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Shoppers, guard among 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack
A few rounds of rain and storms this evening and overnight
Sagay's Sunday afternoon First Alert Forecast 5/15/22
Buffalo mayor: Store security guard was hero