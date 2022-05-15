Advertise with Us
A few strong to severe storms possible this evening

WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire Mid-South until 9 PM. Rain and storm have developed off to the north and west and some of those storms will move into the Mid-South this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging, wind, hail and heavy rainfall the main threats. Storms will move out of the Mid-South by 10 PM for most areas. A lingering shower possible overnight but most will be dry. Drier air will arrive tomorrow and it will be slightly cooler too.

THIS EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms, a few storms could be strong to severe before 11 PM. There may be a few breaks in the clouds between 8:30 and 11:30 PM to see the Lunar Eclipse, but it will likely be too cloudy for viewing in most areas. Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds overnight. Lows will be in the mid 60s and winds northwest at 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy and cooler with highs in the low 80s and lows near 60. Northeasterly winds at 5-10 MPH.

WEEK AHEAD: Tuesday through Friday will be partly cloudy and hot. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday and near 90 the rest of the week. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s early in the week and low 70s late week.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

