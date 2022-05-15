A few showers & storms possible this afternoon and evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A few isolated storms this morning producing heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will impact Dyer, Lauderdale, Haywood and Crockett Counties in west Tennessee. A few spots will see patchy fog this morning in eastern Arkansas and west Tennessee. Otherwise, the first half of the day will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. This afternoon a system from the north could bring scattered showers and storms to the Mid-South from north to south. A few storms could produce, heavy rain, hail and gusty wind.

TODAY: Partly Sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Scattered showers and storms could move through as early as 4-8 PM or a little later. It may not rain in all locations. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a small chance of a passing shower or storm, mainly in east Arkansas. There may be a few breaks in the clouds between 8:30 and 11:30 PM to see the Lunar Eclipse, but it will likely be too cloudy for viewing in most areas. Lows will be in the mid 60s and winds northwest at 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy and cooler with highs in the low 80s and lows near 60. Northeasterly winds at 5-10 MPH.

WEEK AHEAD: Tuesday through Friday will be partly cloudy and hot. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday and near 90 the rest of the week. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s early in the week and low 70s late week.

