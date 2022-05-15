Advertise with Us
Festival brings hundreds to downtown Jonesboro

Main Street in Jonesboro was closed on Saturday as people flooded the streets to see different vendors.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People packed Main Street in Jonesboro Saturday for the Oasis Eats and Arts festival, featuring vendors from all across northeast Arkansas.

With food trucks, live music, and local vendors thousands of people flooded downtown for all the activities.

Local business owners said events like this give them a chance to make connections with future customers. Hailey Ratley, the owner of Simply Faith Designs, said this kind of event gives her the chance to grow her business.

“Everybody can see everything I have,” said Ratley. “I am also able to come see people in front of everything I am selling and meet people face to face instead of online.”

Ratley started her business in 2020 selling her items mostly online and she stressed that this festival gives her a chance to meet potential customers and get her name out.

The festival also featured a kid’s booth, balloon artist, and even a two-story slide.

Brody Morris said hanging out with his friends and getting good food were some of the highlights of his afternoon.

“I just like all of us joining together after quarantine you know,” said Morris. “We are just back together hanging out.”

