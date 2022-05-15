Advertise with Us
Escaped inmate captured by Tunica County Sheriff’s Office

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Deputies have apprehended escaped inmate Richard Patrick.

According to TCSO, a witness saw a man that match Patrick’s description walking into a wooded area near the Hollywood Community around 1 p.m.

After an extensive search, deputies located Patrick near Old Highway 61 and Tate and he was taken into custody.

