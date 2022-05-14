Your First Alert to the chance of more rain this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An unsettled weather pattern remains in the Mid-South keeping clouds and rain chances in the forecast through the weekend and the beginning of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing after midnight along with a light South wind and lows in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with early morning rain, a light Southwest wind, and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light to calm wind, and lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance or rain along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, high temperatures in the mid 80s, and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy and warm each day with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows in the low 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

