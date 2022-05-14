Advertise with Us
WCBCC Grand Champion to be named tonight

By Tucker Robbins
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Again Pit Masters and teams form around the world came to Liberty Park this week for their chance to win more than $140,000 in prize money, awards and world-wide recognition.

The award ceremony for the grand champion, ribs, whole hog and shoulder, is set for 6:30 tonight.

We’ll have a full breakdown of the ceremony on Action News 5 at 10.

Award winners announced so far:

  • Killer Hogs: First place 2022 Anything But Category - Poultry presented by Voodoo Roasters Coffee Company
  • Sweet Swine O’Mine: First place 2022 Anything But Category - Frank’s Red Hot Hot Wings
  • Boars Night Out: First place Anything But Category - Beef presented by Hassell Cattle Company
  • Iowa BBQ Store Corn Cookers: First place 2022 Anything But Category - Turkey Smoke presented by the National Turkey Federation
  • Burnt Finger BBQ: First place 2022 best Tomato Sauce category
  • The Pig Diamonds: First place 2022 best Mustard Sauce category
  • Colonel Rib: First place 2022 best Vinegar Sauce category

