WCBCC Grand Champion to be named tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Again Pit Masters and teams form around the world came to Liberty Park this week for their chance to win more than $140,000 in prize money, awards and world-wide recognition.

The award ceremony for the grand champion, ribs, whole hog and shoulder, is set for 6:30 tonight.

We’ll have a full breakdown of the ceremony on Action News 5 at 10.

Award winners announced so far:

Killer Hogs: First place 2022 Anything But Category - Poultry presented by Voodoo Roasters Coffee Company

Sweet Swine O’Mine: First place 2022 Anything But Category - Frank’s Red Hot Hot Wings

Boars Night Out: First place Anything But Category - Beef presented by Hassell Cattle Company

Iowa BBQ Store Corn Cookers: First place 2022 Anything But Category - Turkey Smoke presented by the National Turkey Federation

Burnt Finger BBQ: First place 2022 best Tomato Sauce category

The Pig Diamonds: First place 2022 best Mustard Sauce category

Colonel Rib: First place 2022 best Vinegar Sauce category

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.