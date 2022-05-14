WCBCC Grand Champion to be named tonight
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Again Pit Masters and teams form around the world came to Liberty Park this week for their chance to win more than $140,000 in prize money, awards and world-wide recognition.
The award ceremony for the grand champion, ribs, whole hog and shoulder, is set for 6:30 tonight.
Award winners announced so far:
- Killer Hogs: First place 2022 Anything But Category - Poultry presented by Voodoo Roasters Coffee Company
- Sweet Swine O’Mine: First place 2022 Anything But Category - Frank’s Red Hot Hot Wings
- Boars Night Out: First place Anything But Category - Beef presented by Hassell Cattle Company
- Iowa BBQ Store Corn Cookers: First place 2022 Anything But Category - Turkey Smoke presented by the National Turkey Federation
- Burnt Finger BBQ: First place 2022 best Tomato Sauce category
- The Pig Diamonds: First place 2022 best Mustard Sauce category
- Colonel Rib: First place 2022 best Vinegar Sauce category
