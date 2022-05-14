Suspects wanted for shooting outside Olive Branch Target

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shots fired and windows shattered at one busy Mid-South big box store.

What apparently started as a beef between two groups, ended with customers at the Target on Goodman Road in Olive Branch running for cover.

A blaze of bullets shattered multiple windows shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday. Startled customers told Action News 5 that Target employees reacted quickly.

“They said there was a shooting out front,” said shopper Brittany Sesma, “and told us to get to the back of the store, so we did. It was pretty scary.”

While Sesma and her young daughter took cover, Olive Branch Police showed up, secured the scene, placed markers by every bullet casing on the ground and photographed the evidence.

Investigators offered little information Friday evening. The OBPD statement said: “this incident remains under investigation.”

A witness told Action News 5 that two cars pulled into the Target parking lot, one appearing to chase after the other. The occupants started shooting with multiple shots hitting the storefront.

The Target reopened not long after the incident, a frightful day of shopping Brittany Sesma won’t soon forget.

“I’m not even from here, I’m from Corinth, Mississippi,” she said, “It was a little terrifying that we came all the way over here because we thought this was a safe area.”

Target’s corporate office provided this statement to Action News 5:

“Earlier today, shots were fired in the parking lot of our Olive Branch store, causing minor damage to the exterior of the building. Our team immediately called 911 and secured the store, and we’re grateful that no one was injured. We appreciate the fast response of the Olive Branch Police Department and will continue to provide them with what’s needed for their investigation. At this time, we would refer additional questions to law enforcement.”

Late Friday night, there was no word from Olive Branch Police about suspects or arrests in this case. Action News 5 will keep you posted on-air and online.

