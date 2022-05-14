Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Sunshine and a few late day storms possible Sunday

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy and warm this evening with a stray shower early. Patchy fog is possible overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be light.

SUNDAY SUNSHINE AND A FEW STORMS: Expect sunshine the first half of the day Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Scattered showers and storms could move through as early as 4-8 PM or a little later. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a small chance of a passing shower or storm, mainly in east Arkansas. There may be enough breaks between 8:30 and 11:30 PM to see the Lunar Eclipse, but it’s not a guarantee. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

WEEK AHEAD: Monday through Friday will be partly cloudy and hot. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday and near 90 the rest of the week. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s early in the week and low 70s late week.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

