One person killed in deadly hit-and-run

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run.

Demarco Watt was killed last night and investigators saying he was lying on the roadway near Riverdale Road and Hunt Club Road.

The suspect sped away from the scene in a vehicle police say may have front end damage.

If you have any information on this incident please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

There is is a reward for information leading to an arrest.

