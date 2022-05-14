One person killed in deadly hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run.

Demarco Watt was killed last night and investigators saying he was lying on the roadway near Riverdale Road and Hunt Club Road.

The suspect sped away from the scene in a vehicle police say may have front end damage.

If you have any information on this incident please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

There is is a reward for information leading to an arrest.

