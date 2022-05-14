One person killed in deadly hit-and-run
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run.
Demarco Watt was killed last night and investigators saying he was lying on the roadway near Riverdale Road and Hunt Club Road.
The suspect sped away from the scene in a vehicle police say may have front end damage.
If you have any information on this incident please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
There is is a reward for information leading to an arrest.
