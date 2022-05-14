Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

‘Multiple people’ shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket

Multiple people have been shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket in Buffalo, New York,...
Multiple people have been shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket in Buffalo, New York, according to police.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, police there tweeted, adding that the alleged shooter was in custody.

Details on the number of people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Police officials and a spokesperson for the supermarket chain did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot. Mayor Byron Brown was at the scene late Saturday afternoon and expected to address the media.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that it ordered all available personnel to assist Buffalo police.

___

Collins reported from Hartford, Connecticut.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies in crash involving Memphis Police Officer on I-240
Pedestrian dies in crash involving Memphis police officer on I-240
Police identify woman killed in Midtown shooting
MPD identifies Poplar Avenue shooting victim
Suspects wanted for shooting outside Olive Branch Target
Suspects wanted for shooting outside Olive Branch Target
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest
WCBCC back on after severe weather delay
Active crime scene outside of Target in Olive Branch
Gunfire damages Olive Branch Target

Latest News

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland on 'truth in sentencing' bill
Memphis mayor calls out critics of new ‘truth in sentencing’ law
Action News 5′s Joe Birch receives honorary Doctorate from CBU
Action News 5′s Joe Birch receives honorary Doctorate from CBU
Protesters rally in Cadman Plaza during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14,...
Show of support for abortion rights expected at US rallies
Protesters gather for the "Ban Off Our Bodies" rally in St. Paul, Minnesota. (WCCO)
AERIALS: Protesters gather for 'Ban Off Our Bodies' rally in St. Paul, Minnesota