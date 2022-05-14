Advertise with Us
Grizzlies playoff run ends in San Francisco
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies playoff run ended Friday night in San Francisco, California.

In an action packed Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals, the Grizzlies fell to the Golden State Warriors 110-96.

