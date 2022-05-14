Grizzlies playoff run ends in San Francisco

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies playoff run ended Friday night in San Francisco, California.

In an action packed Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals, the Grizzlies fell to the Golden State Warriors 110-96.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.