Grizzlies playoff run ends in San Francisco
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies playoff run ended Friday night in San Francisco, California.
In an action packed Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals, the Grizzlies fell to the Golden State Warriors 110-96.
