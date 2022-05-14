GRAPHIC: Footage shows car burglar shoot at homeowner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for two suspects after a shooting near Priest Lake Saturday.

Police said one person was critically injured after a shooting that occurred at 209 Shoemaker Ct around 4:30 a.m. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Police say the victim was struck in his neck and shoulder area.

Metro later identified the victim as a 55-year-old man who went to his front porch to confront two car burglars. They then fled in a black sedan after firing their weapons at the man. Home surveillance video showed that the two suspects were pulling on automobile door handles.

Police search for two suspects after shooting Saturday morning. (Metro PD)

Police say that the suspects appeared to shoot the victim without provocation and had their firearms in their hands while checking vehicles.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released. If you have any information, please call 615-742-7463.

The investigation remains ongoing.

