First Alert to another round of rain & storms early today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another round of rain and thunder expected this morning as the weather pattern remains unsettled in the Mid-South, Chances of rain and storms will be likely this morning and clouds and rain chances in the forecast through Monday morning.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with early morning rain, a light Southwest wind, and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light to calm wind, and lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: A chance of rain and storms will be possible late Sunday into early Monday, otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, high temperatures in the mid 80s, and lows in the low to mid 60s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy and warm each day with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows in the low 70s.

