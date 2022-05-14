Advertise with Us
Action News 5′s Joe Birch receives honorary Doctorate from CBU

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds on Christian Brothers University students made a major steps towards their futures as they walked across the stage at today’s commencement.

Included in the special honors for today, Action News 5′s anchor Joe Birch received an honorary Doctorate of Humanities from the university.

Today he also served double duty as the keynote commencement speaker.

Joe Birch graduated from the university in 1978 with a BA in English.

He accepted a full time job here at Action News 5 on the day he graduated.

Joe is not the only CBU alum in the family, his wife and both sons are graduates of the university as well.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

