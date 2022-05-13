Advertise with Us
Woman sentenced to life in prison for killing boyfriend

Lamiracle Scott
Lamiracle Scott(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was assaulted by two women, including his girlfriend, and later died from his injuries.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, the incident was caught on surveillance video in August of 2020 in a parking lot on Rhodes Avenue.

The footage showed Taronza Owens being attacked by two women. When Owens tried to run away, Lamiracle Scott, Owens girlfriend, shot him in the back.

Owens was taken to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Scott was convicted of first-degree murder and automatically sentenced to life in prison following a four-day trial.

The other woman, Keyana Pittman, plead guilty to aggravated assault, and she will be sentenced in June.

