Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

What you need to know about total lunar eclipse May 15

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The moon will be giving us a special show in the night sky with a total lunar eclipse set to happen on May 15.

Jim Garvin, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Chief Scientist, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about it, along with why the moon will turn red.

Garvin also talked about how the moon helps us better understand other planets.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Pedestrian dies in crash involving Memphis police officer on I-240
Denika Shannon (left) and Anthony McKinney (right), two of four murder suspects arrested by...
US Marshals arrest 16-year-old at school, three other murder suspects captured
Sherra Wright mugshot (Source: Tennessee Department of Correction)
Board member recommends Sherra Wright be denied for parole

Latest News

How remote and hybrid work is impacting summer travel (Airbnb)
How remote and hybrid work is impacting summer travel
How remote and hybrid work is impacting summer travel
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Memphis Zoo' s new jaguar, Arizona
Memphis Zoo welcomes new female jaguar named Arizona
Bridge players raise $108,000 for Ukraine (ACBL)
Bridge players raise $108,000 for Ukraine