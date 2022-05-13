Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

WCBCC evacuating temporarily due to severe storms

lightning
lightning(Pexels.com)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe thunderstorms in the Mid-south is causing a damper on the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest Friday afternoon.

Memphis in May says they are evacuating the festival temporarily and suspending admissions until the thunderstorms pass.

The spokesperson says as soon as it’s safe to re-enter the venue, the festival will begin operating again.

Stay with Action News 5 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Pedestrian dies in crash involving Memphis police officer on I-240
Denika Shannon (left) and Anthony McKinney (right), two of four murder suspects arrested by...
US Marshals arrest 16-year-old at school, three other murder suspects captured
Sherra Wright mugshot (Source: Tennessee Department of Correction)
Board member recommends Sherra Wright be denied for parole

Latest News

World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
Sep 27, 2021; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzles general manager Zach Kleiman talks with...
Grizzlies general manager named NBA Executive of the Year
Rachel Heck gets NIL deal
Memphis golfer Rachel Heck signs NIL deal with Stifel
Weather
Spencer's Forecast