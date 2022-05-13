WCBCC evacuating temporarily due to severe storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe thunderstorms in the Mid-south is causing a damper on the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest Friday afternoon.

Memphis in May says they are evacuating the festival temporarily and suspending admissions until the thunderstorms pass.

The spokesperson says as soon as it’s safe to re-enter the venue, the festival will begin operating again.

