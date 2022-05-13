Pedestrian dies in crash involving Memphis police officer on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a pedestrian crash involving a Memphis police officer on I-240.

Memphis police and fire departments say someone was hit by a police vehicle on I-240 at Lamar Avenue.

According to MPD, the pedestrian attempted to run across the interstate but the officer was unable to avoid them.

The victim died on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Two westbound lanes are now open on I-240 but drivers can expect delays.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.