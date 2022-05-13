Advertise with Us
Scattered storms possible in spots this afternoon

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy with isolated showers or storms popping up this afternoon, mainly in areas near the Mississippi River. It won’t rain in all locations, but any storms that develop could contain some high wind, intense lightning or small hail. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with more rain or storms possible by sunrise. Temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be south at 5 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or storms in the morning. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Rain and storms are likely late Sunday night into Monday morning with lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Storms will move out late Monday morning. Monday afternoon through Wednesday look partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. A passing shower can’t be ruled out Tuesday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

