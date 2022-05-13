Scattered showers and storms will provide some relief from the heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was another record-breaking day of heat for the Mid-South yesterday. The area of high pressure that has been over the Mid-South the last several days continues to weaken. As a result, showers and storms will increase across the region today and tomorrow. May have a brief break in humidity levels early next week, but temperatures will stay above normal with highs in the 80s and 90s.

NORMAL HIGH: 81

NORMAL LOW: 61

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers or storms. It won’t rain in all locations, but any storms that pop up could be strong and contain some high wind. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or storms and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late Sunday night. Highs will reach the mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday through Wednesday look partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. A passing shower can’t be ruled out Tuesday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

