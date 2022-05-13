Advertise with Us
Proposed Tennessee law seeks to change opioid prescriptions

White Pine native shares his story of addiction, and how Narcan saved his life.
By Sam Luther
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Addiction started for Bobby Ivens when he was in high school with alcohol, and progressed to oxy and other pills when he was 25. For two years, he quit cold turkey, and remained that way for two years.

On January 24, Ivens found himself being revived after relapsing on what he believed was heroin but turned out to be fentanyl.

“They hit me with a double shot of Narcan,” said Ivens.

Because of Narcan, Ivens was alive and sharing his story. The same kind of story that’s inspired Representative Bob Ramsey to sponsor a bill that would require Tennessee doctors to offer Narcan to patients that were being prescribed opioids.

“That we make the Narcan or some form of Naloxone more available within the public,” said Ramsey when speaking to his motivation behind the legislation.

Ivens was all for this legislation being passed because he knows first hand how much good Narcan can do, and the power addiction can have over someone.

“I thought I had it whipped, but I didn’t. Now I’m getting the help I need” said Ivens.

He was getting help at Maryville’s True Purpose center which is faith based.

HB2228 passed the Senate and House, and is pending Governor Lee’s signature.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

