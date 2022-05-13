Police: One shot, in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on South Cooper Thursday afternoon.

Police say that one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers say there are two suspects, a Blake female that was wearing a red shirt and black tights and a Black male that was wearing a white hoodie and faded jeans. Both of the suspects fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspects is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 901-528-CASH.

