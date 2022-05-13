Plans approved for renovation of Parkview in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A sentinel in Midtown Memphis for nearly 100 years is getting a facelift and could become home to hundreds of new residents.

Memphis development leaders approved renovation plans for The Parkview, a former senior living facility overlooking Overton Park.

Former residents of the Parkview vacated in April.

Thursday, the Memphis and Shelby County Land Use Control Board voted to move forward with a renovation proposal.

Soon, the Parkview will become one of the latest developments in a growing and busy Midtown Memphis.

California-based Forge Properties bought the Parkview across from Overton Park in 2020. The renovation includes 126 units, a 123 space parking lot, a pool, improvements to the building’s exterior and landscaping.

The Land Use Control Board unanimously approved the plans but some neighbors have concerns about what’s to come.

“I am deeply concerned about the use, value and enjoyment of my property and the loss of that with how parking is going to take place in this building if it does become the vibrant community that I know we hope it will,” said one neighbor.

Local realtor David da Ponte-Cooper says the plans are on par with the unprecedented growth the area has seen.

“National trends are for younger people to want to be in pedestrian environments,” said David da Ponte-Cooper with Sowell Realtors. “It is excellent. We’re thrilled to see this happening in Midtown Memphis.”

And with new housing and developments along the Poplar and Madison Avenue corridors, da Ponte-Cooper says it’s a sign of a strong economy.

“We’re watching new housing stock hit the market and sell within a couple of days. There remains a surfeit of sellers so there are lots of buyers that are actively pursuing this market,” da Ponte-Cooper replied.

We also learned Thursday, the Tennessee Historical Commission National Register Review Board approved a nomination for Parkview to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The attorney who worked on the nomination told us it’s expected to be listed in early July.

We’ll continue to follow developments at the Parkview and keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

