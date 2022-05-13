Advertise with Us
One dead, suspect arrested in shooting after Arkansas high school graduation

After the graduation ceremony for Hot Springs World Class High School, a large fight happened...
After the graduation ceremony for Hot Springs World Class High School, a large fight happened outside the Hot Springs Convention Center, then shots were fired.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Authorities confirmed one person has died in a shooting in Hot Springs.

The Hot Springs Police Department told content partner KARK that Michael Jordan, 39, died at a hospital after being shot after a graduation ceremony Thursday, May 11.

Police said a large fight happened outside the Hot Springs Convention Center, and shots were fired.

Hot Springs officers and Garland County deputies attempted to defuse the situation when Charles Johnson, 25, began shooting in the crowd, with the officers returning fire.

Police said three other people were injured. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Johnson was found and arrested at a hospital while being treated. He is facing first-degree murder and battery charges, according to police.

Hot Springs School District Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Nehus confirmed on social media that current students and graduates were not involved.

“Our Law Enforcement Officers and staff will do all that we can to assist in the investigation,” Nehus said. “Our hearts and thoughts are with all individuals who suffered injuries.”

Region 8 News will continue to gather more information on this developing story.

