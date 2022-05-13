New Traditions come to the Tennessee Renaissance Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you’ve driven on Interstate 840, you’ve probably passed the stunning castle that attracts hundreds of visitors this time of year for the Tennessee Renaissance Festival. This year the big event has a few changes!

“I said someday when I get big, I am going to live in a castle. It came true. I live in a castle, and I got big! Haha,” said Mike Freeman, Founder of the Tennessee Renaissance Festival.

Living out his dream, Freeman broke ground on the seven-story castle in the ‘80s. In addition to the castle, he also launched the Tennessee Renaissance Festival more than 30 years ago.

Over the years Freeman has grown with the festival, attracting thousands each year. But recently he decided to make a big change

“I don’t have children so this is a way to ensure that the property can be taken care of, and the festival can continue on,” explained Freeman.

Turning to the next generation, Freeman gifted the festival to Williamson County.

“This is our first time out of the box with this festival. Williamson County Parks and Recreation has a long history of special events but nothing of this caliber or this size. So, we are excited to be doing it,” said Gordon Hampton, Director of Williamson County Parks and Recreation.

This year families will notice both old and new traditions.

“We also are introducing new entertainment opportunities for people including our Queens Tea which happens daily. That event has sold out, so I highly encourage people next year to buy those tickets early because it is a wonderful experience,” stated Laura-Kate Huse, Event Manager.

As Freeman continues to help with the festival, he’s happy his life’s work will carry on.

“To say I have done it all by myself would be an exaggeration. I have had a whole lot of help from a whole lot of people to make it all possible,” Freeman said.

The festival runs each Saturday and Sunday through May. Tickets will also be available on Memorial Day.

For more information visit: http://www.tnrenfest.com/

