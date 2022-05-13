Advertise with Us
MPD identifies Poplar shooting victim

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MPD has identified a woman that was found shot to death Thursday morning.

The victim has been positively identified as 27-year-old Mallory Morgan.

Officers initially responded to an accident call around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Poplar Avenue near The Tuscany Midtown Place Apartments.

The accident call turned into a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead on the scene with gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made in this ongoing investigation.

ANyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

