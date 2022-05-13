Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Memphis Zoo welcomes new female jaguar named Arizona

Memphis Zoo' s new jaguar, Arizona
Memphis Zoo' s new jaguar, Arizona(Memphis Zoo)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo welcomed its newest arrival, Arizona the jaguar, to the zoo Friday.

The zoo says Arizona is the 9-year-old daughter of Nayla who lives at Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle and just so happens to be the aunt of the Memphis Zoo’s male jaguar Diego.

Arizona comes from San Antonio Zoo where she lives most of her life and enjoys eating just about any food she gets her paws on, according to the zoo.

She also enjoys shredding cardboard boxes and playing with a boomer ball if she thinks no one is looking.

Visitors can get a good look at Arizona in her new home in Cat Country.

Welcome to Memphis Arizona!

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Pedestrian dies in crash involving Memphis police officer on I-240
Denika Shannon (left) and Anthony McKinney (right), two of four murder suspects arrested by...
US Marshals arrest 16-year-old at school, three other murder suspects captured
Sherra Wright mugshot (Source: Tennessee Department of Correction)
Board member recommends Sherra Wright be denied for parole

Latest News

How remote and hybrid work is impacting summer travel
Bridge players raise $108,000 for Ukraine (ACBL)
Bridge players raise $108,000 for Ukraine
What you need to know about total lunar eclipse May 15 (NASA)
What you need to know about total lunar eclipse May 15
What you need to know about total lunar eclipse May 15