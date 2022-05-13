Advertise with Us
Memphis man shot, in critical condition.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in South Memphis.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Gilleas Road at 7:06 p.m.

Officer say that when they arrived the victim had already left the scene and was transported to Regional One Hospital from South Third Street.

The suspect fled the scene in a maroon Chevy Suburban.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

