Memphis man shot, in critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in South Memphis.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Gilleas Road at 7:06 p.m.

Officer say that when they arrived the victim had already left the scene and was transported to Regional One Hospital from South Third Street.

The suspect fled the scene in a maroon Chevy Suburban.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

