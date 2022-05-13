Memphis man shot, in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in South Memphis.
Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Gilleas Road at 7:06 p.m.
Officer say that when they arrived the victim had already left the scene and was transported to Regional One Hospital from South Third Street.
The suspect fled the scene in a maroon Chevy Suburban.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.
