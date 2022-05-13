Memphis golfer Rachel Heck signs NIL deal with Stifel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis native picked up a name, image and likeness sponsorship this week, and she’s already one of the best to play her sport.
St. Agnes Academy alumna Rachel Heck, a sophomore on the women’s golf team at Stanford University, got a name-image-and-likeness deal with Stifel, a financial services firm based in Missouri.
Heck’s historic 2021 freshman season saw her win the NCAA individual championship and set the all-time mark for lowest scoring average at 69.7.
