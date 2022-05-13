Advertise with Us
Memphis golfer Rachel Heck signs NIL deal with Stifel

Rachel Heck gets NIL deal
Rachel Heck gets NIL deal(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis native picked up a name, image and likeness sponsorship this week, and she’s already one of the best to play her sport.

St. Agnes Academy alumna Rachel Heck, a sophomore on the women’s golf team at Stanford University, got a name-image-and-likeness deal with Stifel, a financial services firm based in Missouri.

Heck’s historic 2021 freshman season saw her win the NCAA individual championship and set the all-time mark for lowest scoring average at 69.7.

Congratulations Rachel!

Hulu debuts new ad featuring Ja Morant