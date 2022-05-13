Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about two Latin artists teaming up with Memphis Urban Sketchers.

Memphis Urban Sketchers helps local sketch artist to showcase their work and network the first Saturday of each month.

Vivian also talked about La Prensa Latina’s Jairo Arguijo took part in “Principal for a Day” with Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

