Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about two Latin artists teaming up with Memphis Urban Sketchers.

Memphis Urban Sketchers helps local sketch artist to showcase their work and network the first Saturday of each month.

Vivian also talked about La Prensa Latina’s Jairo Arguijo took part in “Principal for a Day” with Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

