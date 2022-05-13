Grizzlies general manager named NBA Executive of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are on fire on the court during this season’s playoff series and now the team’s general manager is getting an award of his own.

Memphis Grizzlies EVP of Basketball Operations and General Manager Zachary Z. Kleiman was selected as the 2021-2022 NBA Basketball Executive of the Year. The Grizzlies announced the good news Thursday.

Kleiman received 16 of 29 first-place votes and 85 points total from a voting panel of team executives across the association, according to the Grizz.

At age 33, Kleiman is the youngest recipient of the NBA Basketball Executive of the Year award. He’s also the second person to be honored with the Grizzlies joining Jerry West who was awarded for the 2003-2004 season.

“This is an organizational honor,” said Kleiman. “I wouldn’t be in this position without Robert (Pera)’s vision and support, and I’m grateful to be pursuing NBA championships in Memphis with such a driven and competitive group of players and staff. Thank you to my peers for this recognition.”

