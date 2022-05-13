Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Grizzlies general manager named NBA Executive of the Year

Sep 27, 2021; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzles general manager Zach Kleiman talks with...
Sep 27, 2021; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzles general manager Zach Kleiman talks with members of the media during Media Day at the FedEx Forum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports(Petre Thomas | Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are on fire on the court during this season’s playoff series and now the team’s general manager is getting an award of his own.

Memphis Grizzlies EVP of Basketball Operations and General Manager Zachary Z. Kleiman was selected as the 2021-2022 NBA Basketball Executive of the Year. The Grizzlies announced the good news Thursday.

Kleiman received 16 of 29 first-place votes and 85 points total from a voting panel of team executives across the association, according to the Grizz.

At age 33, Kleiman is the youngest recipient of the NBA Basketball Executive of the Year award. He’s also the second person to be honored with the Grizzlies joining Jerry West who was awarded for the 2003-2004 season.

“This is an organizational honor,” said Kleiman. “I wouldn’t be in this position without Robert (Pera)’s vision and support, and I’m grateful to be pursuing NBA championships in Memphis with such a driven and competitive group of players and staff. Thank you to my peers for this recognition.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Pedestrian dies in crash involving Memphis police officer on I-240
Denika Shannon (left) and Anthony McKinney (right), two of four murder suspects arrested by...
US Marshals arrest 16-year-old at school, three other murder suspects captured
Sherra Wright mugshot (Source: Tennessee Department of Correction)
Board member recommends Sherra Wright be denied for parole

Latest News

Rachel Heck gets NIL deal
Memphis golfer Rachel Heck signs NIL deal with Stifel
FILE - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs 76 yards for a touchdown against...
Titans 2022 schedule released
At the University of Memphis’s Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex, UofM Athletics Director Laird...
UofM, City of Memphis panel explains Liberty Stadium renovation project
Undated image of Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Cooper announces plan to build new Titans stadium without burdening taxpayers