Game 6 is a must win for Grizzlies to keep playoff series alive
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies must win Game 6 tonight to keep their playoff dreams alive!
The Grizzlies are down 2-3 in the series against the Golden State Warriors.
So if they win tonight in San Francisco the Grizzlies will force a Game 7, and they will come back to Memphis to close out the series.
There is a watch party tonight at Fourth Bluff Park downtown.
It is a late tipoff again tonight, 9 p.m. here in Memphis.
Action News 5 sports director Jarvis Greer is in San Francisco for the game, and he will bring you updates tonight on Action news 5 at 5 and 6 p.m.
