Game 6 is a must win for Grizzlies to keep playoff series alive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies must win Game 6 tonight to keep their playoff dreams alive!

The Grizzlies are down 2-3 in the series against the Golden State Warriors.

So if they win tonight in San Francisco the Grizzlies will force a Game 7, and they will come back to Memphis to close out the series.

There is a watch party tonight at Fourth Bluff Park downtown.

It is a late tipoff again tonight, 9 p.m. here in Memphis.

Action News 5 sports director Jarvis Greer is in San Francisco for the game, and he will bring you updates tonight on Action news 5 at 5 and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.