Day 3 of World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest kicks off at Liberty Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The party has been going for two days now at Liberty Park in Midtown and teams are already gearing up for day three.

Gates open at 11 a.m. but we got there a bit early to see how the teams are doing -- and it’s never too early for barbecue in Memphis.

Smokers were filled with barbecue staples, ready to fill contest-goers and be judged.

The big judging day for pork is Saturday but of course, spectators come all week to get a look at the art of BBQ here.

Gates close at midnight and free shuttles are available to take to Liberty Park.

Everything you need to know before heading to the contest

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.