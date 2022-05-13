Advertise with Us
Bridge players raise $108,000 for Ukraine

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A non-profit based in Horn Lake, Mississippi raised over $100,000 to help those impacted by the Ukrainian crisis.

Stephanie Threlkeld with the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how numerous fundraising games helped to make it happen.

Over the course of a week, more than 11,000 virtual bridge tables of four players participated to support the cause, resulting in more than $108,000 raised.

“The bridge table is a place of peace and camaraderie, and we wanted to channel that same sentiment to those suffering in Ukraine,” said Joe Jones, ACBL’s executive director. “These events were a fitting opportunity for ACBL members to not only share their support for humanitarian aid, but to also share their common passion for playing bridge. We thank all participating members and organizers whose generosity toward this effort far surpassed our expectations.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Bridge players raise $108,000 for Ukraine