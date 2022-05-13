Active crime scene outside of Target in Olive Branch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Olive Branch Police have responded to an incident outside of the Target on Goodman Road.

Officers say that this is an isolated incident and the scene is secure at this time.

Witnesses on the scene say that shots were fired between two cars that were chasing each other.

The chase ended in the Target parking lot, and windows were shot out at the store.

The Target is open and resuming business as normal at this time.

Action News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information.

