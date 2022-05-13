Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you are looking to get out of the house this weekend Action News 5 has you covered. We’ve got a list of things to do here in the Mid-South.

Friday and Saturday are your last days to go to the Horn Lake’s Magnolia Fest. Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. Admission and parking are free.

And for $2 you can purchase a ride wristband which gives you access to unlimited rides.

The 4-day festival will wrap up on Saturday with a dazzling display of fireworks over Latimer Lakes.

Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to the Fried Chicken Fest in The Grove at GPAC in Germantown!

Saturday you can find live music, lawn games and of course fried chicken at the Germantown Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10.

The event is happening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Now, this event is sure to reel your kids in. The Agricenter Junior Fishing Rodeo is Saturday at Catch Em’ Lakes. It is free to enter but your child must be registered.

You can register online or in person before the event at 7:30 a.m.

And if you are looking to sit back and listen to some good music, School of Rock Memphis is hosting a tribute to blues-rock. The concert is happening at the Overton Park Shell from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. There is no cost to attend.

Last not but not least the 6th Annual “Memphis in May” Southern Roll Sk8 Affair: OUTTA THIS WORLD kicked off Thursday and will continue through Sunday at Skateland in Raleigh at 4350 Stage Road. Tickets are $12 at the door.

