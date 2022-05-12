Advertise with Us
Woman accused of shooting 12-year-old after bonding out of jail on harassment charges

Latorya Lemons
Latorya Lemons(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 35-year-old woman is accused of injuring a 12-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night just hours after bonding out of jail.

According to police records, Latorya Lemons was arrested Monday on harassment charges after she allegedly threatened to kill her ex-boyfriend and his child.

In a recording that was handed over to the police, investigators say the victim asked Lemons, “So you gonna kill my son?” to which Lemons replied, “Everyone was gonna die.”

Officers responded to the scene on Faxon Avenue and took Lemons to jail where she posted bail and became a suspect in another investigation just hours later.

On Wednesday, police responded to a shooting call on Faxon Avenue around 6 p.m. where a 12-year-old boy was shot.

Witnesses on the scene reportedly told officers Lemons was seen in the passenger seat of a gray Cadillac with a silver handgun driving by the home.

The police report says five shots were fired at the home with several juveniles inside, ultimately striking one 12-year-old in the leg. He was taken to the hospital by someone on the scene for treatment.

The victim’s father also told officers about his history with Lemons.

She is charged with aggravated assault in connection the shooting.

