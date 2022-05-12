Tracking your Memphis in May Barbecue Contest forecast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The unseasonably hot weather continues across the Mid-South.

Today will be back in the low 90s, near record highs. A stray shower will be possible, primarily across north Mississippi, but the majority of the Mid-South will remain dry today.

By tomorrow, the high pressure that’s been keeping us hot and dry will finally begin to weaken, allowing temperatures to be a bit cooler with highs generally in the upper 80s. Likewise, a stray shower will be possible in the afternoon.

Saturday, Judging day for the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, will feature more widespread rain across the area. It wont rain all day, but there will be passing showers at times with highs in the mid 80s.

Memphis in May Forecast as of 9 AM Thursday, May 12, 2022 (WMC)

Drier air will filter in by early next week with temperatures bouncing back to above normal.

Highs will be in upper 80s and low 90s with a few rain chances by the middle of next week.

