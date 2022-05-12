Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Tracking your Memphis in May Barbecue Contest forecast

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The unseasonably hot weather continues across the Mid-South.

Today will be back in the low 90s, near record highs. A stray shower will be possible, primarily across north Mississippi, but the majority of the Mid-South will remain dry today.

By tomorrow, the high pressure that’s been keeping us hot and dry will finally begin to weaken, allowing temperatures to be a bit cooler with highs generally in the upper 80s. Likewise, a stray shower will be possible in the afternoon.

Saturday, Judging day for the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, will feature more widespread rain across the area. It wont rain all day, but there will be passing showers at times with highs in the mid 80s.

Memphis in May Forecast as of 9 AM Thursday, May 12, 2022
Memphis in May Forecast as of 9 AM Thursday, May 12, 2022(WMC)

While no severe weather is anticipated, you can always download the  WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Drier air will filter in by early next week with temperatures bouncing back to above normal.

Highs will be in upper 80s and low 90s with a few rain chances by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sherra Wright mugshot (Source: Tennessee Department of Correction)
Board member recommends Sherra Wright be denied for parole
Denika Shannon (left) and Anthony McKinney (right), two of four murder suspects arrested by...
US Marshals arrest 16-year-old at school, three other murder suspects captured
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated
One board member recommends Sherra Wright be denied parole
Sherra Wright faces parole board in a bid for freedom
FILE - This aerial image taken with a drone, shows a Carvana car retail "vending machine" and...
Carvana cuts 2,500 jobs, execs to forego pay for severance

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
The heat continues today but rain chances will provide some relief by the weekend
Wednesday evening weather update
More heat to endure but rain chances are on the rise
WMC First Alert Weather
Hot and humid through the end of the week
ERIN THOMAS
Wednesday Morning Memphis Forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - May 11, 2022