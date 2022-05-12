Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Tennessee moms helping moms find formula amidst nationwide shortage


Moms are teaming up to help others find baby formula amidst the shortage. Joylyn Bukovac has their story.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee moms are teaming to help others as the nationwide shortage of baby formula continues to get worse.

Alexandra Bolger, an East Tennessee mom, created a Facebook group called TN formula/baby food find to help other caregivers get their hands on formula.

“I started that because I’m a mom of a 7-week-old baby and I was looking for formula. I had a friend who was looking for formula,” Bolger said. “I had seen people posting all over the place about formula things they had left and things that didn’t work out for them, but they were willing to give away. I figured create a group to be able to condense it all into one place so that way it’s easier to try to find formula and baby food.”

RELATED COVERAGE: Mother turns to social media as baby formula shortage grows

Even though Bolger lives in East Tennessee, she hopes parents across the state join the group as formula becomes tougher to find. Some days she has been scrambling to find formula for her baby DJ.

“I was traveling as far as two hours out of my way to try to find formula,” Bolger said. “Every time I’d go out, I was always searching. It’s nerve-wrecking having a little one that’s restricted to formula and that’s all they can have. How else are we supposed to be able to feed them?”

The biggest challenge has been finding stores that accept her WIC benefits and that have formula in stock.

RELATED COVERAGE: EXPLAINER: What's behind the baby formula shortage

“It’s typically Walmart, Food City, like your standard grocery stores, and that have been sold out for months,” Bolger said.

If she can’t find stores that accept WIC with the formula in stock, Bolger must pay for formula out of pocket instead of using the government assistance she’s given. This is a big expense.

Formula prices are up as much as 18% since last year as the shortage gets worse. Tennessee is topping the nation for having the barest shelves. Stores like CVS, Walgreens and Target are limiting how much formula you can buy.

RELATED COVERAGE: Baby formula shortage reaches 'crisis' level in some places

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?
The FDA is working with manufacturers to safely ramp up production.
Baby formula shortage reaches ‘crisis’ level in some places

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Pedestrian dies in crash involving Memphis police officer on I-240
Denika Shannon (left) and Anthony McKinney (right), two of four murder suspects arrested by...
US Marshals arrest 16-year-old at school, three other murder suspects captured
Sherra Wright mugshot (Source: Tennessee Department of Correction)
Board member recommends Sherra Wright be denied for parole

Latest News

lightning
WCBCC evacuating temporarily due to severe storms
Watch Live: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of the Mid-South
Watch Live: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of the Mid-South
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
Sep 27, 2021; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzles general manager Zach Kleiman talks with...
Grizzlies general manager named NBA Executive of the Year
Rachel Heck gets NIL deal
Memphis golfer Rachel Heck signs NIL deal with Stifel